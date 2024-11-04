Stats Guru Nate Silver Reveals Which Candidate Has Momentum in Final Push

Of the many celebrity endorsement for Kamala Harris, there is one that Donald Trump admitted hurts him most. “I’m so disappointed at Julia Roberts,” Trump said on Fox & Friends over the weekend, referring to the ad the actress narrated in which she implicitly urges women to vote for Harris even if their husbands are voting for Trump. “In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know,” Roberts says in the ad. “She‘s going to look back on that and she’s going to cringe,” Trump predicted. “I mean, it doesn’t say much for her relationship... Can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she’s voting for? Did you ever hear anything like that? Even if you had a horrible—if you had a bad relationship, you’re gonna tell your husband.” The ad that so clearly got under Trump’s skin ends with Roberts telling women, “Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris-Walz.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT