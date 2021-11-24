Statue of Disgraced University of Michigan Coach Vandalized
DEMEMORIALIZED
The University of Michigan’s statue of disgraced football coach Bo Schembechler was vandalized with red paint Tuesday night to bring attention to the sexual assault victims of a former team doctor, WXYZ reports. A message near the statue outside of Schembechler Hall also read “Bo Knew #hailtothevictims,” referring to the dozens of victims of team doctor Robert Anderson throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including Schembechler’s son. The person responsible sent an anonymous email to the local station saying the act was done to pay tribute to those who were wronged by Anderson.
“Bo Schembechler is long seen as an iconic Michigan coach, but he knew that Robert Anderson, the team’s doctor in the 1970s and 1980s, was sexually assaulting countless players each year,” they wrote. “Bo pulled strings and bent over backwards to ensure that Anderson could keep his job. It is time for the world to know that Bo is responsible for the abuse of innumerable Michigan football players.”