Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island Placed Under Lockdown
Read it at CBS New York
It’s a painful symbol for these extraordinary times. The Statue of Liberty has been shut down for the foreseeable future as the nation moves to lock down in an attempt to halt the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. CBS New York reports that the National Park Service has made the decision to close the statue and Ellis Island to visitors. They were two of the few remaining tourist attractions that remained open in the city. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that all bars and restaurants will be restricted to offering takeout and delivery, while the city’s schools, nightclubs, and concert venues will close. An alert on the Statue of Liberty website urged those who have paid for tickets to call for a refund.