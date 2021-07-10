Cheers Erupt as Statue of Robert E. Lee Is Finally Gone
BU-BYE!
A crowd cheered and jeered in Charlottesville on Saturday morning as a statue of the Confederate leader Robert E. Lee was finally removed, four years after it sparked protests that left a woman dead. The city planned to remove the statue in the wake of the “Unite the Right” protest but it was held up for years in legal battles. A statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson is also expected to be removed. Both statues will be stored in a secure location until city officials decide what to do with them. “Taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America, grapple with the sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gain,” Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker said in a speech just before the removal operation began.