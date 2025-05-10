Politics

Statue of Trump Assassination Attempt Spotted in Oval Office

NEVER FORGET

The sculpture appeared on a side table next to the Resolute Desk.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A statuette of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, has been spotted in the Oval Office.

In Oval Office photos, the small sculpture can be seen mounted on a table next to the president’s Resolute Desk. It depicts the moment Trump raised his fist in the air and began chanting, “fight, fight, fight,” to rally attendees after would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks‘s bullet grazed his ear on July 13, 2024.

TOPSHOT - A statue depicting the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, sits alongside the Resolute Desk as Trump signs legislation relating to household consumer energy policies in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 9, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
A statue depicting the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The sculpture also depicts an American flag and three Secret Service agents—including director Sean Curran ushering Trump offstage—the New York Post reported. Artist Stan Watts reportedly plans to create a 9-foot tall version of the moment in bronze, according to the Trump Statute Project’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image of Trump’s raised fist has become a rallying cry for Trump’s MAGA base, and Trump has leaned into its popularity with photos of the moment printed on MAGA memorabilia available on Trumpstore.com.

The statuette is the latest controversy over Trump’s Oval Office decor. His mug shot, taken August 24, 2023, after he was indicted on racketeering and related charges, was spotted hanging on a wall just before the entrance to the Oval Office.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: A painting depicting the Associated Press photograph of the aftermath of the assassination attempt on then U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania hangs in the Entrance Hall of the White House on April 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. The painting has recently replaced the White House portrait of former U.S. President Barack Obama. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A painting depicting the Associated Press photograph of the aftermath of the assassination attempt. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Post reported that a photo taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills in Butler was also given the artistic treatment and now hangs in the Grand Foyer of the East Wing of the White House.

Painted by Marc Lipp, the painting also includes Trump with blood spattered across his face.

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Has Skipped All but 12 of His Daily Intelligence Briefings
Jack Revell
PoliticsMAGA Loses it Over Dem Mayor’s Arrest by Masked ICE Goons
Catherine Bouris
PoliticsTrump Hilariously Calls Toy Firm Mattel a Country
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsPam Bondi Spilled Epstein Secrets to Bogus ‘Nanny’ at Brunch
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsTrump’s Favorite Cardinal Reveals Real Reason Conclave Picked Pope Leo
Jack Revell