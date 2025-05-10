Statue of Trump Assassination Attempt Spotted in Oval Office

A statuette of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, has been spotted in the Oval Office.

In Oval Office photos, the small sculpture can be seen mounted on a table next to the president’s Resolute Desk. It depicts the moment Trump raised his fist in the air and began chanting, “fight, fight, fight,” to rally attendees after would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks‘s bullet grazed his ear on July 13, 2024.

A statue depicting the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The sculpture also depicts an American flag and three Secret Service agents—including director Sean Curran ushering Trump offstage—the New York Post reported. Artist Stan Watts reportedly plans to create a 9-foot tall version of the moment in bronze, according to the Trump Statute Project’s website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The image of Trump’s raised fist has become a rallying cry for Trump’s MAGA base, and Trump has leaned into its popularity with photos of the moment printed on MAGA memorabilia available on Trumpstore.com.

The statuette is the latest controversy over Trump’s Oval Office decor. His mug shot, taken August 24, 2023, after he was indicted on racketeering and related charges, was spotted hanging on a wall just before the entrance to the Oval Office.

A painting depicting the Associated Press photograph of the aftermath of the assassination attempt. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Post reported that a photo taken by New York Times photographer Doug Mills in Butler was also given the artistic treatment and now hangs in the Grand Foyer of the East Wing of the White House.

Painted by Marc Lipp, the painting also includes Trump with blood spattered across his face.