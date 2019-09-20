Over 100 Styles of Hunter Rain Boots Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

The end of summer means lots and lots of rain. Keep your feet from getting soaked thanks to this huge Hunter sale from Nordstrom Rack. Choose from over 100 boot styles that you’ll thank the heavens you have when the weather goes south.

The classic Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot comes in a plethora of colors, all of which are marked down to $90. These knee-high boots have a traction-gripping sole and adjustable buckle on the shaft to keep water from getting in. No more dreaded curse of the wet socks. Go a step further and get the Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot, also for $90. These lightweight rain boots keep the same Hunter shape but are made from a natural, flexible rubber that you can roll up and store. If you want the weatherproof construction but don’t love the classic shape, the Refined Water Resistant Zip Bootie is your answer. On sale for $110, these heeled ankle boots are made with water-resistant leather so you don’t have to sacrifice style for staying dry. As the weather gets wetter out there, keep your feet dry with a pair of Hunter boots while they’re on sale. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >

