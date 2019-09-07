There’s a lot to be said about investing in a watch. Some people, like me, just cannot wear one and will, therefore, be a slave to technology to tell what time it is. Don’t be like me. Get a nice watch and get one while Fossil is taking 25% off select styles.

The FB-01 Three Hand Watch is a sleek, all-black watch that is diving-inspired not just in looks but in capabilities, too. With a depth rating of 10 ATM, take this into the pool for some laps or when you’re off snorkeling. It’s on sale for $94 right now. Or try the Kalya Three Hand Watch, on sale for $86. It features a unique green brushed dial with a green leather band to match. It’s feminine without feeling gaudy and will surely turn heads when you turn your wrist. If you want something a bit more flashy, try The Commuter Automatic, down to $184. The black watch face has a see-through skeleton dial so you can see into the guts of the watch. There are over 250 styles of timepieces to choose from, so if you were on the fence about investing in a watch, now’s your chance to save even more. | Shop at Fossil >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.