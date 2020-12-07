These adidas Tights Turned My Winter Jogs From Frigid to Toasty

Outdoor jogging has been one of my favorite activities for combatting anxiety over the past few stressful months. Working from home all day in a windowless room, it feels necessary to get some fresh air and go on a brisk jog around the neighborhood. With colder weather here, I need a pair of running tights to keep me warm. Even as a guy with thicker thighs, the Saturday Long Tights from adidas fit like a dream and keep me jogging through those chilly afternoons.

The fabric feels nice against my skin, and it keeps the cold gusts of wind predominantly at bay. Most often, I layer a pair of running shorts on top of these tights, which have a drawcord that keeps them snug and secure around my waist, even during more intense exercises.

Once I’m finished jogging in this cold weather, there are two things that I need immediately when I get back inside the apartment: a hot shower and an even hotter drink. (Lately, I’ve been obsessing over Echinacea tea, but any hot drink will do.) After my shower, I make sure that the Saturday Long Tights are on the top of my laundry pile. The fabric is great at absorbing moisture, and from my experience, needs to be regularly washed, which is fortunate for my long runs but not so much my laundry schedule. If you are an avid runner, you might want to consider getting two pairs to cycle between.

Our household is strongly considering adopting a dog from the local animal shelter, and I plan on wearing these adidas tights while taking the dog to parks and trails. For an afternoon of trail walking, you can layer the Saturday Long Tights under a pair of loose hiking pants.

