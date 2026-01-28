Cheat Sheet
1

Staying Up Late Could Be Harming Your Health in Ways You Don’t Expect

STAYING UP COSTS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.28.26 12:58PM EST 
staying up late
Wang Yukun/Getty Images

New research suggests that people who regularly stay up late may face a higher risk for heart attack and stroke. Researchers analyzed data from over 320,000 British adults, categorizing participants as “morning,” “evening,” or “intermediate” types and assessing cardiovascular health using the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 (LE8) score. Night owls were 79 percent more likely to have low LE8 scores and faced a 16 percent higher risk of heart attack or stroke compared with intermediate types. Experts say the elevated risk stems largely from lifestyle and health behaviors rather than sleep timing alone. Nicotine use, short sleep duration, high blood sugar, diet, and body weight accounted for most of the effect. Women were more likely than men to have poorer heart health as night owls, which researchers say is possibly due to social pressures and caregiving responsibilities. Researchers emphasize practical prevention: quitting smoking, keeping consistent sleep schedules, and making small lifestyle improvements can reduce the risks associated with staying up late.

Read it at https://abcnews.go.com/Health/night-owl-lifestyle-bring-higher-risk-heart-disease/story?id=129595210

2
Serena Williams Says GLP-1s Could Have Made Her Even Better at Tennis
OZ-EPIC
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.28.26 12:07PM EST 
Serena Williams take weight-loss jabs
Serena Williams take weight-loss jabs RO

One of tennis’s all-time greats says she wishes she’d had weight-loss drugs during her career. In an interview with People, Serena Williams, 44, revealed that losing 34 lbs. with the help of GLP-1s has made her feel “free,” adding that she wishes “they had this when I was on tour,” as it would have made her “really amazing.” The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement from tennis in 2022 in a Vogue essay and has since denied rumors that she would return to play like her older sister, Venus Williams, 45. “It’s just really nice to be able to be totally natural and be able to play and do sports,” Williams said, emphasizing that weight-loss drugs have had a positive effect on her being more active. “I just wanted to naturally share my story and tell everyone that it’s not a shortcut,” Williams, who has openly discussed her use of GLP-1s and serves as an ambassador for Ro, a company specializing in GLP-1 weight-loss treatments, told People about her use of the medication. The tennis star has previously told Today that she experienced issues with her knees after her pregnancy and revealed that she believes this may have impacted some of her wins.

Read it at People

3
Former First Lady Jailed for Accepting Luxury Bags as Bribes
LOCKED UP
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.28.26 11:54AM EST 
Kim Keon Hee, former first lady and the wife of South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at a Seoul Central District Court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors on August 12, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea.
Kim Keon Hee, former first lady and the wife of South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at a Seoul Central District Court to attend a hearing to review her arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors on August 12, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. Pool/Getty Images

A court in South Korea sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in jail on Wednesday after she was found guilty of providing political favors in exchange for bribes. Among the bribes that Kim, the wife of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, accepted from Unification Church officials were luxury bags and a diamond pendant. The former first lady was cleared of additional charges related to violations of the political funds act and stock price manipulation. Prosecutors and Kim will both have opportunities to appeal the verdicts. Kim’s trial stems from a series of investigations into her and Yoon following her husband’s short-lived declaration of martial law in 2024, which led to his impeachment by the National Assembly. Earlier this month, Yoon was sentenced to a five-year jail sentence after being found guilty of multiple charges, including abuse of power and obstruction of justice. He also faces a charge of insurrection, for which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The verdict on that case will be decided in February.

Read it at NBC News

4
Plane Carrying 104 to Olympics Hits Lighting Tower in ‘Wrong Maneuver’
WRONG TURN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.28.26 12:02PM EST 
A Qatari Lekhwiya force officer wears an embroidered badge of France's Ministry for Interior and Overseas bearing the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralypic Games logos during a patrol in Paris, on August 8, 2024, during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The grey camouflaged light armoured vehicles of the Qatari police did not go unnoticed in the streets of Paris: the foreign reinforcements have been called to help France provide security during the Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP) (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)
VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images

A military plane carrying 104 elite security personnel on their way to the Italian Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games has crashed into a lighting tower. The Qatari air force’s C-17 Globemaster II bumped into the structure at Milan Malpensa airport, as it made “a wrong” maneuver on the tarmac, according to Milano Today. There were no reports of any injuries. The Lekhwiya security force members traveled with snowmobiles and trucks and were met by a welcoming committee that included their ambassador to Italy. Their country is not competing at the Games, but they were similarly present Paris Olympics in 2024, with a source at the Italian interior ministry telling The Guardian they are there “mainly in a training” capacity. The 6,000-strong Italian security detail, drawn from various police units, will be bolstered not only by Lekhwiya but also by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel. ICE has been at the heart of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown that has deported thousands, sparked outrage globally and led to the death of two U.S. citizens. An anti-ICE protest is planned in Milan on Saturday. Italian officials have stressed that they will not assist with immigration operations.

Read it at The Guardian

5
Flight Turns Chaotic as Plane Loses Wheel Mid-Air
TAKEOFF TERROR
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.28.26 11:09AM EST 
british airways
Flightradar24 via YouTube

A plane bound for London faced a terrifying start when one of its wheels detached shortly after taking off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at around 9:05 pm local time on Monday night. The Airbus A350-1000, carrying passengers on a flight to Heathrow, sparked alarm as the right-hand main landing gear malfunctioned during liftoff. Video footage from Flightradar, a flight-tracking website, captured sparks flying from the gear before the wheel separated mid-air and fell to the ground. Despite the incident, British Airways Flight BA274 continued its more than nine-hour journey and touched down safely in London. The airline confirmed that no passengers or crew were injured, and there were no reported casualties on the ground in Las Vegas. The wheel loss adds to scrutiny of Airbus, which recently faced multiple technical issues, including a supplier quality problem affecting hundreds of aircraft panels and a global grounding of over 6,000 jets due to a flight-control software vulnerability.

Read it at Flightradar24

6
Scientists Say Overlooked Vegetable May Be the Next Superfood
PLANT POWER!
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.28.26 11:47AM EST 
galleries/2016/01/04/photo-of-the-day/1611014-photo-of-the-day_xojqid

A woman carries bamboo logs on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, India, November 4, 2016.

REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

For people looking for the next superfood, bamboo might be the unexpected answer. Bamboo has been a staple food in the cuisines of many Asian cultures, but researchers at Anglia Ruskin University found that everyone can benefit from eating the fast-growing plant, as it offers a host of health benefits. After reviewing existing literature on bamboo, they ascertained that the plant may help regulate blood sugar levels, improve gut health, and enhance the body’s anti-inflammatory response. The plant is known for its surprisingly high protein content and nutritional value, with vitamin A, B6, E, thiamine, and niacin within its shoots. The plant can also provide healthy levels of fiber, which can help your digestive system operate smoothly. In their review, the ARU researchers factored in the four studies worldwide that have examined bamboo’s health benefits, ranging from human trials to lab-based studies on human cells. They caveated their findings by stating that “additional high-quality human trials are necessary before we can make firm recommendations.”

Read it at NDTV

7
U.S. Government Hit by Exodus of STEM PhDs Under Trump
BRAIN DRAIN
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 01.28.26 10:11AM EST 
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images

More than 10,000 doctoral-trained experts in science, technology, engineering, math, and health fields left federal jobs last year, according to employment data released by the White House Office of Personnel Management. While those exits accounted for just 3 percent of all federal departures, they represented 14 percent of the government’s STEM Ph.D. workforce at the end of 2024, as President Joe Biden prepared to leave office and President Donald Trump returned to power. At 14 research-heavy agencies analyzed by Science, departures outpaced new hires by an 11-to-one ratio, producing a net loss of 4,224 STEM Ph.D.s. Every agency reviewed lost far more of these specialists in 2025 than in 2024. The National Institutes of Health alone saw more than 1,100 departures, up from 421 the year before. Losses were most acute at the National Science Foundation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, and the U.S. Forest Service. At the National Science Foundation, a net reduction of 205 STEM Ph.D.s amounted to 40 percent of its pre-Trump doctoral workforce. Hiring of STEM Ph.D.s fell sharply at every agency. Reductions in force accounted for relatively few exits. Most departures came through retirements or resignations, including academics whose temporary research posts were eliminated.

Read it at Science

8
‘Suits’ Star’s Actress Wife Gives Birth to Third Child
PRETTY LITTLE BABY
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.28.26 11:44AM EST 
Troian Bellisario Parick J. Adams
Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 20/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Former Suits star Patrick J. Adams, 44, and his wife, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, 40, have welcomed their third child. The couple announced the arrival on Tuesday with a black-and-white Instagram post showing their newborn’s tiny hand resting atop Adams’ own. He captioned the image simply, “Tag. You’re it.” The post was quickly flooded with congratulations from colleagues and former co-stars. Suits alum Sarah Rafferty commented, “We love you sweet baby. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.“ While Pretty Little Liars showrunner, Marlene King, wrote, “Oh baby! Mazel Tov! A party of five now! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Actress Ashley Benson also chimed in with heart-eyed emojis. Bellisario and Adams, who married in 2016, are already parents to daughters Aurora, 7, and Elliott, 4. They first shared news of the pregnancy in November, when Bellisario posted a 40th birthday video captioned, “Here comes a new decade and a whole new human to go with it.” Adams later followed with his own post, showing the actress peering out a window while holding her belly. Speaking directly to the expected child, he wrote, “There is nothing we want to be more than your parents.”

Read it at US Weekly

9
NASA Plane Makes Fiery Emergency Landing After Mechanical Issue
BELLY FLOP
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.28.26 5:35AM EST 
NASA plane
KHOU 11 via YouTube

A NASA aircraft was forced to make a fiery emergency landing after experiencing a mechanical issue mid-flight, prompting a swift response from emergency crews on the ground. Dramatic video footage shows the NASA WB-57 aircraft catch fire as it skids on its belly along the runway at Ellington Airfield in Houston after it was forced to make an emergency landing. The plane, which was being used as a research aircraft, had two people on board at the time. Nobody was injured. A NASA spokesperson told KTVU the plane’s landing gear had failed, which caused the plane to slide gears-up. Houston airport officials temporarily closed the runway while crews worked to remove the aircraft, said Jim Szczesniak, the airport system’s director of aviation. He added that first responders, including a team from a military subcontractor and the Houston Fire Department, were on the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Read it at The New York Post

10
Capitol Police Reveal Huge Surge in Threats Against Congress
SCARY TIMES
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.28.26 7:39AM EST 
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a town hall meeting at the Urban League Twin Cities facility on January 27, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A person holding a syringe charged the podium as Omar spoke.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a town hall meeting at the Urban League Twin Cities facility on January 27, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A person holding a syringe charged the podium as Omar spoke. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Capitol Police have sounded the alarm over a sharp increase in threats targeting members of Congress, a warning that came the same day a Minnesota congresswoman was attacked. The United States Capitol Police said cases rose in 2025 by about 57 percent compared with 2024. According to the agency’s Threat Assessment Section, officers examined 14,938 “concerning statements, behaviors, and communications” in 2025—up from 9,474 cases the previous year, marking the highest total in recent history and continuing a three‑year upward trend. Officials attributed much of the increase to the ease of posting threatening messages online, where people often act with a “false sense of anonymity,” and said reducing violent political rhetoric could help curb the surge. The report was released the same day that Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance during a Minneapolis town hall event. A man confronted Omar during the event and tried to spray her with an unidentified substance using a syringe. Just hours before the incident, Trump had singled out Omar in a speech in Iowa, continuing his pattern of public attacks against her.

Read it at The Washington Post

