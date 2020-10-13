Amazon Slashed 75% a Brand New Set of Steak Knives for Prime Day

If you don’t have a set of steak knives you love, you should. I mean, what’s better than cutting through a juicy hunk of meat like it’s nothing? These Zwilling steak knives fit perfectly in the palm, are serrated, and best of all, come in a matching set of eight. Dinner’s ready.

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Steak Knife Set Down from $80 Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.