Steele Dossier Source Igor Danchenko: Donald Trump Is Putting Me in Danger
IN HIDING
A New York based Russia analyst who collected data for the Steele dossier accusing Donald Trump of ties to the Kremlin says he is in hiding “afraid for his life” after being named by congressional Republicans. In an interview with The Guardian, Igor Danchenko denied being a Russian operative and said he will file a cease-and-desist order against Trump and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who have both alleged that Danchenko fed disinformation to former MI6 agent Christopher Steele. “It’s a stigma. Being a ‘Russian spy’ is quite different from being James Bond. There are myths,” he told The Guardian. “I was not on any political fishing expedition on behalf of anyone. My mandate was broad and standard: While doing your research on A and B, also see if there is anything on Trump campaign-Russia. Report any leads or red flags back. As a seasoned Russia expert, that was exactly what I did.”