Steele: Trump Declassification Decision Led to Russian Sources’ Disappearance
‘EGREGIOUS’
Former British spy Christopher Steele told a court in London that Donald Trump’s decision to declassify Steele’s evidence led to the disappearance of two Russian sources. In a witness statement made public Tuesday, the ex-MI6 officer said the former president’s choice to declassify testimony given to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s alleged links with Russia was “one of the most egregious breaches of intelligence rules and protocol by the U.S. government in recent times.” Steele, who once ran MI6’s Russia desk, added: “Two of the named Russian sources have not been seen or heard of since.” Trump is attempting to bring a data protection lawsuit against Steele’s Orbis Business Intelligence over the “Steele Dossier,” which made unsubstantiated allegations about Trump’s ties to Russia and his own sexual behavior. The 2024 Republican frontrunner said in his own witness statement that he wants to prove the accusations were false.