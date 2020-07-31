Trump-Endorsed Doc Hits Back: Yes, Demon Sperm Is a Health Risk
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY
The quack doctor who found herself in the middle of a political storm this week after being approvingly retweeted by President Trump has confirmed her belief that demon sperm makes people sick. Dr. Stella Immanuel was tracked down by the Houston Chronicle days after a misleading video starring her went mega-viral. In the clip, which has now been removed by all major social media platforms because of its deeply misleading content, Emmanuel endorsed the debunked COVID-19 treatment hydroxychloroquine and dismissed the effectiveness of face masks. The Daily Beast reported that, on top of her highly dubious coronavirus opinions, Emmanuel also believed that demons had sex with people in their dreams. Asked about the belief by the Chronicle, Emmanuel responded: “Yes, I’m a demon buster. Yes, demons sleep with people. Yes, if you pray for them they get better.” She also accused Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts, of lying about hydroxychloroquine—but she is yet to provide any evidence to prove that it does work.