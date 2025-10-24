Stellan Skarsgård Says Son Gets Called ‘Nepo Baby’ at School
Stellan Skarsgård, the patriarch of one of Hollywood’s most prolific acting families, says his 13-year-old son Kolbjörn gets picked on at school because of his famous father. “When his pals at school call him nepo baby, he gets so sad. He doesn’t have any friends at school. He gets isolated,” the 74-year-old actor told Vulture. “Cruel kids—or cruel and ignorant.” The Swedish actor slammed the “nepo baby” term as a “bulls--t thing,” arguing, “Nobody would hire you, at least not for anything good, if you’re not good enough.” Kolbjörn has followed his father and older brothers into acting, appearing in the 2025 Swedish horror series Blood Cruise. Skarsgård’s other sons include Hollywood stars Alexander, 49; Gustaf, 44; Bill, 35; and Valter, 29. Alexander’s credits include shows such as Succession and Big Little Lies, while Bill has made his mark in films like Nosferatu and It. But Skarsgård, whose own resume includes blockbuster successes like Dune and Good Will Hunting, said he doesn’t consider his kids nepo babies. Turning the term on its head, he said, “I consider myself a nepo daddy because I get so much goodwill and maybe jobs because of them.”