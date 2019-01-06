Steny Hoyer: ‘Impeachment Talks Right Now Are a Distraction’

CHEAT SHEET
House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) pushed back on Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) comments about impeaching President Donald Trump, saying Democrats should wait for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. “I think impeachment talks right now are a distraction,” Hoyer said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. “We’ll have to see what the Mueller report says. Nancy and I have both said that.” Hoyer was responding to Tlaib saying she wanted to “impeach the motherfucker,” referring to Trump. Democrats have roundly condemned both the substance and the tone of Tlaib’s comments, and the saga has exposed a fissure among elected officials and activists within the party.