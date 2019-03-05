Step Into Comfortable (And Conscious) Sneakers With An Exclusive Deal

Who ever said you can’t look good and feel good about your sneakers at the same time? Enter CARIUMA, the cool-classic shoe brand straight from Rio. Passionate about sustainability, CARIUMA crafts each sneaker with natural premium materials–like fairtrade cotton–within their versatile canvas collection, and all packaging is made from recycled materials.
CARIUMA sneakers have a super-flexible construction that makes for comfortable, long-lasting shoes that are stylish every day. Check out their handcrafted collections from canvas to suede with colors that will go with anything in your wardrobe. Find your new favorite pair and use code 'DAILYBEAST' at checkout to get $20 off here. You’re welcome.