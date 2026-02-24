Stepbrother of Teen Found Dead on Cruise Charged With Homicide

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he’s “eager” to carry out President Donald Trump’s order to identify and release classified government files on extraterrestrial life. “We’ve got our people working on it right now,” he told reporters Monday. “I don’t wanna oversell how much time it will take. We’re digging in, we’re gonna be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president. So there’ll be more coming on that, as far as the process of what we’ll do.” The former Fox News host was also clear he hadn’t anticipated the release being part of his portfolio when taking on his job within the second MAGA administration. “I did not have that on my bingo card, at all,” he said. Trump ordered the release of new findings on alien encounters after his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, sparked frenzied speculation with comments during a podcast about the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe. “They exist,” Obama said. “I just haven’t seen them.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Pentagon Pete Gives Half-Hearted Update on Alien Files‘DIGGING IN’The defense secretary says declassifying intel on UFOs wasn’t on his “bingo card.”
- 2American Airlines Plane Lands in U.S. With Bullet HolesCLOSE CALLThe flight departed from José María Córdova International Airport in Colombia.
Shop with ScoutedThis Lash Serum Makes Sparse Lashes Look Fuller in a MonthEYE-CONICScore 25 percent off the bestselling lash serum for a limited time.
- 3Stepbrother of Teen Who Died on Cruise Charged With HomicideCRUISE DEATHAnna Kepner was traveling with her family on a Carnival Horizon cruise when she was found dead on November 7.
- 4Catholic Bishop, 69, Outed as Frequent Sex Brothel PatronCONFESSIONThe bishop is also facing an investigation by the Sheriff’s Department for embezzlement totaling nearly $1 million.
Shop with ScoutedThese Side Sleeper-Friendly ‘Sleepbuds’ Are a Game-ChangerREST UPPlus, save $75 on Ozlo’s Sleepbuds for a limited time during its current sale.
- 5Britney Spears Posts Another Distressing Instagram VideoTOXIC AND UNSTABLEThe 44-year-old appears erratic in the videos, one of which includes a nip-slip.
- 6‘Revenge of the Nerds’ Star Dead at 71RAISING AWARENESSHe had been living with bipolar disorder for nearly 20 years.
- 7Reality TV Star Dies at 43 Under Mysterious CircumstancesSCANT DETAILSFrancine Beppu appeared on Showtime’s “The Real L Word.”
- 8ICE Detainees Stuck on Tarmac for 12 Hours During BlizzardINSULT TO INJURYA deportation flight landed during a blizzard—only nobody told the airport it was coming.
Shop with ScoutedThis Whisper Quiet Sex Toy Delivers Next-Level OrgasmsSTRONG AND SILENTSkip the roses this year—Womanizer’s new sex toy delivers something better.
- 9Iconic Rapper Offers U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Huge InviteWHAT TIME?Beloved rapper Flavor Flav has invited the U.S. women’s hockey team to celebrate their win with him.
- 10Key Witness to Fatal ICE Shooting Dies at 25‘AWFUL TRAGEDY’The man died before signing vital legal papers.
An American Airlines jet set off from José María Córdova International Airport in Colombia and landed in America with bullet holes in the plane. During a post-flight inspection of the carrier, American employees found that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 had multiple puncture marks on its left wing, believed to be bullet holes. The damage was on the right wing’s aileron, a part used to balance the plane. No passengers were hurt, and the flight landed safely at Miami International Airport right on schedule. The flight normally seats over 160 people, but the airline did not specify how many were on board the damaged plane. “The aircraft was immediately removed from service for further inspection and repair,” American Airlines told the New York Post. According to AirLive, which first reported about the incident, the plane is currently being assessed for damage at the Americans’ primary maintenance hub at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. “We will work closely with all relevant authorities to investigate this incident,” the American noted.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for longer, fuller, more fluttery lashes, but aren’t interested in the daily glue-and-strip routine or the upkeep (and expense) of lash extensions, a growth serum is the most low-maintenance path to noticeable results. Sure, a solid mascara can fake it for a few hours, but a well-formulated lash serum works behind the scenes, helping your natural lashes reach their full potential with consistent use.
Unfortunately, not all lash growth serums are created equal. Some formulas are powered by prostaglandin analogs (lipid compounds that prolong hair follicle activity), while others harness peptide complexes and botanical extracts. If you’re looking for a relatively quick, visible payoff, Lilash’s physician-formulated serum stands out for taking a more comprehensive approach rather than hinging on a single hero ingredient.
Lilash’s Purified Eyelash Serum pairs an advanced prostaglandin analog (Dehydrolatanopros) with conditioning agents like vitamin B5 and hydrolyzed lupine protein to support both growth and strength. In other words, this serum doesn’t just encourage lash growth, but it also reinforces the hair fiber itself to minimize breakage and fallout. The result is a two-pronged strategy: optimize the growth cycle while improving lash resilience, which ultimately enhances density and volume over time.
Of course, efficacy is only half the conversation. Lash serums (particularly those containing prostaglandin analogs) can cause irritation for some—especially for people with sensitive eyes. Lilash’s formulas are manufactured in an FDA-registered facility with rigorous quality-control standards, and the brand positions the formula as suitable for contact lens wearers and those prone to sensitivity.
Whether you’re rehabbing lashes post-extensions, noticing thinning due to stress or hormonal shifts, or simply looking to dial up fullness without relying on falsies, Lilash’s growth serum offers a more sustainable, long-game solution for lash enhancement and health. The best part? Lilash is offering 25 percent off the Purified Eyelash Serum through March 1.
Stepbrother of Teen Found Dead on Cruise Charged With Homicide
The teenage stepbrother of Anna Kepner, the 18-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in her cabin on a cruise ship in November, has been charged with homicide, according to family court documents from a separate case. On Friday, Thomas Hudson filed an emergency divorce court petition in Brevard County, Florida, seeking full custody of his nine-year-old daughter from his ex-wife, Shauntel Hudson. Shauntel currently shares primary custody of the child with Chris Kepner, Anna’s father. The petition says that Anna’s 16-year-old stepbrother, Hudson’s son, was “charged with homicide by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner,” citing “social media from the Kepner family.” The petition does not name the stepbrother, who has not been charged as an adult. Kepner’s stepbrother was spotted heading into a Miami federal court on February 6 as he appeared before a federal magistrate judge. Kepner, from Titusville, Florida, was found asphyxiated underneath a bed in her cabin on the Carnival Horizon cruise on November 7.
A California Catholic bishop is facing explosive allegations after investigators accused him of repeatedly visiting a notorious brothel in Tijuana. According to The Pillar, which reviewed an investigative report compiled by parish leaders and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Bishop Emanuel Shaleta allegedly frequented the Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club on multiple occasions. A private investigator and former FBI agent, Wade Dudley, documented the 69-year-old making more than a dozen late-night visits in a single month—later scaling back to a few times per week after questions were raised about his conduct. Dudley reported observing Shaleta park in a lot designated for brothel patrons and boarding a shuttle reserved exclusively for customers of the club. Shaleta is also under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct. Investigators claim he embezzled at least $427,345 from parish funds through self-written reimbursement checks, with the total potentially nearing $1 million. Shaleta, who leads the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy of St. Peter the Apostle of San Diego, has submitted his resignation. The Vatican has not yet accepted the disgraced bishop’s resignation, according to the outlet.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).
Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.
In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.
From now through the end of February, you can elevate your sleeping experience for less. Save $75 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds for a limited time. Dreams really do come true.
Singer Britney Spears has posted another distressing video on her Instagram account. In her latest posts, the “Toxic” singer can be seen in a pair of videos filmed in her living room wearing a mini skirt, a red crop top, an olive trench coat, and a cowboy hat while she busts some moves to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy. The 44-year-old appears erratic in the videos, one of which includes a nip-slip, while she makes unnerving facial expressions to the camera. In the second video, she also appears to stumble during her dance. “TRICKED YA 😂😂😂 !!! Y’ALL THOUGHT I WAS GONE !!! BE PRETTY N SHIT WITH DRESS 💃 !!! COME ON NOW, MAMMA KNOWS THAT HEART MORE THAN ANY BODY 💗 !!!” the caption read. The singer has in the past raised eyebrows with her sometimes cryptic and chaotic Instagram posts. In November 2025, she briefly deleted her account after weeks of cryptic captions, bruised-arm videos, and a public clash over Kevin Federline’s memoir.
Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire actor Robert Carradine has died at the age of 71 after taking his own life. In a statement on Monday, his family noted that he had lived with bipolar disorder for years and they hoped “his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.” “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” the family told Deadline. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder.” “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” his brother and fellow actor Keith Carradine told Deadline. “I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day.”
If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
A reality television personality who later became an LGBTQ advocate has died at 43. Francine Beppu, who appeared on Showtime’s The Real L Word, died Feb. 17 at her home in Honolulu, Hawaii, a family spokesperson told TMZ. The cause of death is not being disclosed. In a statement, her family said they were “deeply grateful to know how cherished she was and how brightly she will continue to shine,” adding they kindly ask for privacy and time as they grieve. Plans for a celebration of life will be announced when the family is ready, they added. Beppu was known for appearing on The Real L Word, the Showtime reality series that followed the lives and relationships of LGBTQ women in Los Angeles. The series ran for three seasons, from June 2010 until September 2012. During the second season, Beppu’s major storylines focused on her relationship with her mother and her tumultuous relationship with her ex. She left after that season. In 2015, she moved back to Hawaii and began working with the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, eventually becoming president of the organization. Her latest social media posts in late December said she had “big announcements dropping soon.”
A deportation flight carrying ICE detainees was stranded on a tarmac for more than 12 hours after landing in the middle of the massive blizzard that struck the Northeast. The Boeing 767 touched down at Portsmouth International Airport at Pease in New Hampshire at around 1 a.m. Monday, having departed from Harlingen, Texas. Gusting winds kept the aircraft from being towed to the terminal until around 2:45 p.m., trapping those onboard in the plane as the storm raged outside. Officials at the airport—which has hosted numerous major political figures for New Hampshire rallies, including President Joe Biden in 2022—said they had roughly 15 minutes’ notice before the flight arrived, according to WMUR. “Had we been informed in advance of their intent to land at PSM during the blizzard, we would have strongly advised against it,” they said in a statement. Port City Air, which services the airport, said flight decisions are made by the Department of Homeland Security, not by the company, and that it has no authority to turn away an aircraft when the airport is open. According to FlightAware, the Omni Air International flight is headed to Sofia, Bulgaria, on Tuesday morning.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Romance doesn’t have to revolve around roses, dinner reservations, or even another person to feel meaningful. This year, Womanizer invites you to celebrate pleasure, connection, and self-love with a gift designed to be truly unforgettable. Plus, during the retailer’s current sale, you can save up to 60 percent sitewide.
The right toy should feel intuitive and empowering—not intimidating. The Next, Womanizer’s newest release, turns up the heat with the brand’s patented 3D Pleasure Air Technology, delivering contact-free stimulation that mimics the thrill of oral sex without any tired tongues.
Imagine soft, teasing pulses one moment, slowly becoming deeper, more commanding waves the next. With 14 intensity levels to explore, the experience is totally up to you. The Next toy is also engineered with Womanizer’s new Climax Control functionality. It goes beyond adjusting speed and intensity, allowing you to choose the depth of the air waves, with three levels that create a more deliberate—and potentially multi-orgasmic—journey.
The Next is whisper quiet too, running nearly silent without sacrificing power. The sex toy activates only upon contact with skin and slips into standby mode when not in use. And the performance lives up to the promise. In consumer testing, 94 percent of participants reached orgasm, 70 percent reported more intense orgasms, and 80 percent experienced multiple orgasms. Find out what all of the hype is about during Womanizer’s limited-time sale.
Rapper and reality show star Flavor Flav extended an invitation to the U.S. women’s hockey team to celebrate their gold medal win at the Milan Winter Olympics with him after President Donald Trump ridiculed them during a phone call with the victorious U.S. men’s team. After the president invited the men to his State of the Union address on Tuesday and joked that he would also have to invite the women or risk being impeached—an invitation the women’s team declined—the Public Enemy star posted on social media, “If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.” Several brands were quick to offer their services, including StubHub, Alaska Air, Resorts World Las Vegas, Ramsay’s Kitchen, Beis, and the Palms Casino Resort. The star has a history of supporting athletes, having previously paid Olympian discus thrower Veronica Fraley’s rent, sponsored the U.S. women’s water polo team, and, most recently, sponsored the U.S. bobsled and skeleton team in Milan.
A critical witness to the fatal shooting of an American citizen by an ICE officer last year has died. Joshua Orta, 25, died on Saturday in a car accident on a San Antonio highway. He was in the passenger seat when his friend Ruben Ray Martinez, 23, was shot and killed in South Texas on March 15 last year. Authorities said Martinez refused to exit his vehicle, however a statement by Orta seen by The New York Times said the two men offered no resistance to law enforcement officers. Orta’s statement, which was given to lawyers last September, said they were attempting to comply with demands and turn the vehicle around when the situation got out of control and Martinez was shot by an ICE officer. Orta had yet to sign the statement and was planning to cooperate with investigators hired by Martinez’s family. Alex Stamm, a lawyer for Martinez’s mother, said Orta’s death was an “awful tragedy” and noted “the world has also now lost a critical eyewitness.” He added, “We believe Joshua’s account” and said that as ICE-related events in Minneapolis and Chicago have demonstrated, “it is critical that the public be shown every piece of evidence in the government’s possession, and that any witness come forward.” The Department of Homeland Security told the Times that the shooting was an act of self-defense and the ICE agent “fired defensive shots to protect himself, his fellow agents and the general public.” They claimed the driver “ran over” a Homeland Security Investigation special agent. The Daily Beast has contacted the DHS for comment.