Michelle Obama and Steph Curry Team Up for a New Business Venture

1
‘Married... With Children’ Actress Dead at 58
R.I.P.
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.26.25 4:39PM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 3:43PM EDT 
Cindyana Santangelo on May 4, 2011.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Cindyana Santangelo, an actress who appeared in Married…With Children, ER and CSI: Miami, among other film and TV roles, has died at age 58. Santangelo was pronounced dead at the hospital after authorities responded to an emergency call made from her home in Malibu, California, on March 24, according to an advisory from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An official cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy is pending. Although homicide detectives from the Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation—a standard procedure when the cause of death is unknown, according to the advisory—police sources told TMZ there is no evidence of foul play. Originally from New York City, Santangelo was best known for playing an exotic dancer, Sierra Madre, in a recurring role on Married... with Children. She also starred in several music videos, including Young MC’s 1989 hit song “Bust a Move” and Jane’s Addiction’sStop” a year later; beyond those credits, her IMDB page described her as “a model, an entrepreneur, a fashion designer, and a philanthropist.”

2
Kennedy Center Production of ‘Legally Blonde’ Postponed Amid Artist Boycott
BYE BYE BLONDIE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 6:17PM EDT 
Lucy Durack performs the role of Elle Woods during a photo call for the musical 'Legally Blonde' at Lyric Theatre, Star City on September 21, 2012 in Sydney, Australia.
Lucy Durack performs the role of Elle Woods during a photo call for the musical 'Legally Blonde' at Lyric Theatre, Star City on September 21, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/WireImage

The Kennedy Center postponed its Broadway Center Stage production of Legally Blonde Wednesday. The new dates for the production, which was originally set to be performed in June, have not yet been specified. Artistic Director and Executive Director of Broadway Center Stage, Jeffrey Finn, expressed his regret at the postponement but made sure to clarify that “this is not a Kennedy Center cancellation, and this is not due to any one person or persons involved with the show.” He added: “I sincerely look forward to bringing this vibrant show to life in the near future.” The Kennedy Center has been losing artists and productions ever since President Donald Trump decided to make himself chairman of the institution in Feb. after purging the board and inserting his own supporters as members. He also vowed to get rid of “woke” productions and dismantled the venue’s Social Impact team, which helped organize outreach programs for local underserved communities. Smash hits like Hamilton have cancelled or postponed their upcoming runs at the Kennedy Center, as have actor-producer Issa Rae and the rock band Low Cut Connie. Pulitzer Prize-winning folk musician Rhiannon Giddens also switched her performance at the Kennedy Center to a different venue, stating in a Threads post that she could not “in good conscience play at The Kennedy Center with the change in programming direction forced on the institution by this new board.” The center announced that it would reach out to patrons who had purchased tickets to Legally Blonde on March 31.

Womanizer’s New 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator Is Peak Orgasm Innovation
‘ORGASMS FOR ALL’
Scouted Staff
Updated 03.23.25 4:25AM EDT 
Published 03.22.25 7:17PM EDT 
Womanizer Enhance
Womanizer.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are a number of reasons you may not orgasm on your own or with a partner. Sometimes, it doesn’t hurt to enlist the help of a premium sex toy. Our current favorite? Womanizer’s newly launched Enhance 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator. The Womanizer Enhance is a two-in-one clitoral stimulator that uses Pleasure Air Technology and added We-Vibes for next-level pleasure.

Whether you prefer gentle waves, powerful pulses, or a mix of both, this device has it all. You can choose from one of 10 levels of air intensity, vibration intensity, and vibration patterns so you can make it customizable to your specific needs—that’s over 1,000 sensation combinations. Plus, the Enhance’s waterproof, silicone body-safe broadhead offers stimulation over a wider area for better contact and even deeper stimulation.

Womanizer Enhance 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator
Down From $149
See At Womanizer$129

In an external study with the Berlin Institute for Innovation with over 100 testers, 100 percent of testers had an orgasm with Womanizer Enhance. That’s pretty impressive, right? One reviewer called it “innovative, intense, individual, and really good.” Another tester said, “So far, [it’s] the best product I have ever used.” The Womanizer Enhance is available in three colors (lilac, black, and vibrant pink) and comes with a magnetic charger for easy charging.

Best of all, from now until April 30, you can save 14 percent off sitewide with the code AFF-DAILYBEAST. With this promotion, you can snag the Womanizer Enhance for only $129, down from its original price tag of $149.

3
Hillary Clinton Roasts Hegseth for Freaking Out About Her Emails
FULL CIRCLE MOMENT
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.26.25 5:35PM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 5:16PM EDT 
Hillary Clinton smiles at the 2025 inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
KEVIN LAMARQUE/Kevin Lamarque/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton isn’t done ripping Trump officials over the Signal chat leak scandal after they spent years hounding her over her use of a private email server. “The hypocrisy is staggering, but worse, the arrogance and incompetence puts the lives of our military men and women in danger,” the former secretary of state told Glamour on Wednesday. In a 2016 Fox News broadcast, then-host Pete Hegseth decried Hillary had been “reckless” with information and “any security professional, military, government or otherwise, would be fired on the spot for this type of conduct and criminally prosecuted,” reported AP. Newly released messages reveal that Hegseth sent the exact timings of when Navy fighter pilots would attack before bombings began on March 15, jeopardizing the operation. Clinton was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing over her email server use, but she maintains that it was a “determining factor” in her loss 2016 election loss to Trump. She previously reacted to The Atlantic‘s bombshell report in an X post Monday. “You have got to be kidding me,” she wrote alongside a side-eye emoji.

4
CBS Cancels Late-Night’s Only Female-Fronted Show
LAST WOMAN STANDING
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.26.25 4:27PM EDT 
Taylor Tomlinson smiles
NBC/Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G

CBS has canceled After Midnight, the late-night show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson and executive produced by Stephen Colbert, despite recently renewing it for a third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tomlinson’s 12:35 a.m. show is currently the only network late-night program hosted by a woman. The decision comes as Tomlinson has decided to return to her “first passion,” which is touring as a stand-up comedian. Rather than find another host, CBS is axing the show. THR reports the network won’t replace it with new original programming, and may even return the time slot to local stations. Tomlinson called hosting the show “the experience of a lifetime” and thanked “Colbert, the producers, and the entire After Midnight staff and crew for all the love, support, and unforgettable memories.” Colbert added, “We respect Taylor’s decision to return to stand-up full time,” and thanked CBS “for their constant support and invaluable partnership” on the show. After Midnight first premiered as a replacement for The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2024.

Partner update

These Spring Essentials Are the Height of Fashion for Tall Men and Women
HEIGHT ADVANTAGE
AD BY American Tall
Updated 03.26.25 12:11AM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 12:00AM EDT 
American Tall models wearing clothes made for tall men and women.
American Tall

Living life as a tall person often means dealing with clothes that fall short. That means tiny sleeves, odd knee placements, and perpetually exposed ankles. American Tall is a family business that understands the struggle. Its decade-long mission is to create high-quality clothing for vertically gifted men and women. The assortment focuses on comfortable, elevated basics that form the bulk of any wardrobe. But American Tall styles aren’t just elongated; every silhouette is proportionally designed to ensure comfort and fit for taller bodies at every key measurement point.

Trench Coat for Tall Women
Shop At American Tall$169

Free Returns | Free Shipping

American Tall women’s apparel ranges from Tall (5′9″-6′1″) to Extra Tall (6′2″-6′6″). The light khaki Trench Coat exemplifies that dedication to fit with a nod to spring versatility.

Men's Tall Core Blazer
Shop At American Tall$155

Free Returns | Free Shipping

American Tall men’s apparel ranges from Semi-Tall (6′-6′3″), Tall (6′3″-6′7″), to Extra Tall (6′8″-7′1″). The Core Blazer is a signature piece that showcases a commitment to longer proportions without sacrificing a tailored fit.

Tall Men's Relaxed Pleated Trouser
Shop At American Tall$89

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The proof is in the pleats with these Relaxed Trousers because every guy knows that the right waist-to-length ratio can make or break an outfit. American Tall calls these the “go-to pants” for tall men offering a sophisticated look without sacrificing comfort.

Each of these styles was engineered using real-fit data, community feedback, and expert craftsmanship to ensure proportional fits. So when you’re looking for a new look for yourself or your tall friends, American Tall is ready to deliver.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

5

Michelle Obama and Steph Curry Team Up for a New Business Venture

SHAKING UP THE GAME
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 5:23PM EDT 
Stephen Curry teamed up with Michelle Obama to create sports drink PLEZi Hydration.
Stephen Curry teamed up with Michelle Obama to create sports drink PLEZi Hydration. Breakfast For Dinner

Basketball superstar Stephen Curry and former first lady Michelle Obama announced Wednesday that they’ve teamed up to create a new, healthy sports drink. Together they launched PLEZi Hydration, officially stepping into the $25 billion sports drink market. PLEZi, which means “fun” in Haitian Creole, is marketed as an energy drink with no added sugar, double the electrolytes, a daily dose of vitamin C, and a lower sodium content than brands currently available on the market. “We’re excited to provide a delicious, healthier option for everyone who’s trying to get active and stay hydrated,” said Obama in a statement. PLEZi Chief Operating Officer Anup Shah told CNN that Curry brought “credibility” to the sports drink market and “wanted to put out a product that was a better option for consumers.” Curry said in a statement: “We’ve created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts — because the next generation deserves better.” Ayesha Curry, who has a culinary background, was also “instrumental” in helping create the beverage. According to Euromonitor, the current demand for “advanced hydration” is strong. Obama created PLEZi Nutrition in 2023 to “help raise a healthier generation of kids” following her “Let’s Move!” campaign as first lady. Over the years, other celebrities have also explored the energy drink market, from LeBron James with MTN Dew Rise, to Logan Paul with Prime. PLEZi is being sold in stores in California, Curry’s home state, in the flavors lemon lime, orange mango twist, and tropical punch.

6
‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Accused of Sex Assault Checks Into Inpatient Program
ME TIME
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 5:15PM EDT 
Joe Gatto
Joe Gatto Arturo Holmes/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto decided to cancel his upcoming tour and check into an inpatient facility after several women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and assault, according to People. The move comes less than a week after two women alleged that Gatto behaved inappropriately toward them. One TikTok user claimed he assaulted her at only 19 in a series of now-deleted videos. Gatto denied the allegations, but soon after, another woman who worked under Gatto claimed that he harassed her as well. She said she met Gatto at only 15 and that his behavior toward her shifted the minute she was 18. She said that she was previously warned about his lewd behavior, and claimed that Gatto asked for back massages and cuddles, grabbed her, and frequently asked her about her sex life. Gatto responded to the allegations by saying “I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most. But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.” Now he’s taking time away from the limelight, part of what he called an “ongoing process” of working on himself.

7
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Adds a Surprise Star to its A-List Cast
🕵️‍♀️
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.26.25 4:15PM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 4:13PM EDT 
Renée Zellweger attends NBCUniversal's FYC Event for "The Thing About Pam" on May 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Renée Zellweger attends NBCUniversal's FYC Event for "The Thing About Pam" on May 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building already boasts one of television’s most packed casts, it seems the show is planning to further round out its A-list ensemble in its upcoming fifth season with two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger joining the party. Although plot points and character details remain under wraps, Deadline reports that Zellweger will be joining Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key as this season’s newcomers alongside main cast Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez returning. Production on the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building started this week in New York according to the outlet, so hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long before sinking their teeth into the show’s next whodunnit. One remaining mystery is whether Short’s on-screen (and rumored real-life) love interest Meryl Streep will reprise her role in the show after her character was shipped off to New Zealand at the end of Season 4. “Nothing would make me happier than more Meryl Streep in the show,” showrunner John Hoffman said this week.

8
Ex-NFL Star Nabbed in Biggest Dog Fighting Bust in U.S. History, Feds Say
GRIDIRON TO THE CLINK
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.26.25 5:04PM EDT 
LeShon Johnson
Getty Images/Getty Images

Former NFL running back LeShon Eugene Johnson was arrested Wednesday and accused of running a dog fighting operation federal authorities claimed is the largest ever uncovered stateside. The 54-year-old Oklahoma native, who starred in college for the Northern Illinois Huskies before five seasons in the NFL, was indicted on 21 charges for allegedly running a large-scale breeding and trafficking operation known as “Mal Kant Kennels.” The feds’ bust led to the recovery of 190 pit bulls, they said, saving the pups from being sold and sent to fight across the country. Johnson was previously arrested on similar charges in 2004. He pleaded guilty back then and received a five-year deferred sentence. He is staring down a prison sentence as long as five years this time around, the feds say, in addition to a fine of up to $250,000 on each count he is convicted of. Johnson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2004 draft. He played two seasons there and another two with the Arizona Cardinals before lymphoma cancer sidelined him a season. He went on to play one more season with the New York Giants, but his career had flamed out.

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 03.20.25 1:07PM EDT 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
See At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-sided printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

9
Star Claims He Lost Role in Blockbuster Movie for Being ‘Too Gay’
DIDN’T JAM
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 3:21PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Nathan Lane attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new series "Mid-Century Modern" at DGA Theater Complex on March 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Nathan Lane attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new series "Mid-Century Modern" at DGA Theater Complex on March 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor Nathan Lane told Vanity Fair that he was “too gay” to play a part in the smash 1996 movie Space Jam. The 69-year-old said he was in contention for the role but that changed after the film’s director, Joe Pytka, saw Lane host the Tony Awards in 1996. “Apparently the director saw me hosting the Tony Awards and thought that suggested I was too gay to play the part. So thank God, I didn’t have to do Space Jam. But I don’t know. I’ll never know what people say,” he said. When asked if the role was kept from him for discriminatory reasons, Lane said “I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, but I can’t help but think that it played a part.” The role of Stan, Michael Jordan’s publicist in Space Jam, ended up going to Seinfeld star Wayne Knight. Back in 2016, Pytka also spoke about the role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, although he made no mention of Lane. “Originally I wanted Michael J. Fox to play that character. That studio didn’t want him. Then I wanted Chevy Chase because I had worked with Chevy on some Doritos commercials, and they didn’t want to go for that kind of stuff,” he had said at the time. That said, Lane, in his interview, concluded that “Homophobia is alive and well still.”

10
Missing Yoga Teacher Found Dead After Blind Date
TRAGIC
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 1:06PM EDT 
Marcus Freiberger's Facebook
Marcus Freiberger's Facebook Marcus Freiberger's Facebook

A well-liked yoga teacher who vanished late February has been found dead after he never returned from a blind date. Marcus Freiberger’s body was found at a rock quarry in Arizona, about 6 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, on March 19, AZ Family reported. The 45-year-old’s sister Tina Hall confirmed his death in a heart-wrenching Facebook post on Tuesday. “It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news that Marcus is no longer with us,” Hall wrote. “We thank all of you for the love and support you have given Marcus and our family.” His body was identified by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner on Monday. According to Freiberger’s friend, the medical examiner’s office needed to ID the yoga instructor using fingerprints through the FBI’s database, AZ Family reported. Police say that his case is considered a death investigation, adding that the cause of death is “pending.” Freiberger went missing after he set out on a blind date on Feb. 21. However, his friends noticed something was amiss only after they found his beloved two-year-old dog, Thomas, had been abandoned in his apartment for days. When the police were notified on March 14, his information was entered into the state and national database as a missing person.

A Voice For The Voiceless
Missing Person Poster A Voice For The Voiceless
