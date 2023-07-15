Steph Curry Hits Epic Hole-in-One at Celebrity Golf Tournament
WHAT A SWING
NBA player Steph Curry just proved that even off the court, he does not miss. The Golden State Warriors star hit a legendary hole-in-one on Saturday at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada—and he was more than happy. Curry took a big swing on the 7th hole, 152 yards away from the green, and sunk the ball into the hole after it bounced once. “Are you kidding me?!” commentators for NBC Sports said as Curry took off running, tossing his hat and glove off as he dashed down the golf course with his arms held up high. At the end, he jumped in the air and pumped his fist, making sure to smack the flag post as he circled his way around. “He may not stop until he gets to the Bay Area,” one commentator joked. In their tweet, NBC said Curry’s hole-in-one was the first ever for the ACC’s 152-yard 7th. According to the most updated leaderboard, Curry is tied for the lead.