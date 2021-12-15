Steph Curry Is Officially the NBA’s King of 3-Pointers
SWISH
Steph Curry has finally topped the NBA’s all-time list for the most three-pointers ever. Curry notched his 2,974th in the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night to replace Ray Allen as all-time 3-point leader. Curry has made a 3-pointers in 152 consecutive games, a streak that stretches back to December 2018. After the point guard made the shot, the Warriors called a timeout to celebrate, with teammates rushing the court to hug Curry. He gave the ball he made the basket with to his father, Dell, who was watching in Madison Square Garden. Dell Curry told reporters earlier in the day, “My son’s going to leave the game being the best—he already is the best shooter ever to play, and to have that record, it’s unbelievable.” Hall of Famer Allen was in the arena as well and said of Curry, “He really operates somewhat in a lane of his own.”