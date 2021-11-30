Moderna Boss: I Fear Omicron’s Effect on Vaccines Will Not Be ‘Good’
‘MATERIAL DROP’
The CEO of drugmaker Moderna sounds pretty concerned about how existing vaccines will cope against heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant. In an interview with the Financial Times, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel warned: “There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level... we had with Delta... I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to... are like ‘This is not going to be good.’” On Monday, Bancel told CNBC that his scientists won’t know how effective the existing vaccines are against Omicron for a few weeks, and he said that a rejigged vaccine that can tackle the COVID super-mutant could take months to produce. According to Reuters, global financial markets plummeted after the FT published its interview with the Moderna boss.