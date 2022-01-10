Video Shows Anti-Vaxxers Surrounding French Lawmaker to Pelt Him With Trash Outside Home
SLINGING MUD
A shocking video shows anti-vaxxers surrounding a French lawmaker outside his home and pounding him with trash a week after President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated. Stephane Claireaux, who is a member of Macron’s ruling La Republique En Marche party, said Monday that he was attacked at his home by angry protesters demonstrating against France’s COVID health pass. French Minister of Overseas Annick Girardin posted a video of the attack, which appears to show Claireux trying to talk to the protesters as they fling mud at his head. “The attack on Stephane Claireaux outside his own house during a demonstration against the health pass is totally unacceptable. The images are extremely shocking,” Girardin wrote on Twitter. According to Reuters, Claireaux plans to file a legal complaint against the protesters.