Stephanie Grisham: ‘I Regret’ Enabling Trump White House’s Lies
SPILLING TEA
Stephanie Grisham was grilled on Good Morning America about her tenure in former President Trump’s White House—and admits she regrets “enabling” the administration’s lies. George Stephanopoulos asked her: “You are talking about this cultural culture of casual dishonesty at the White House, so you were, as press secretary, even if you weren't getting briefings, enabling that culture, weren't you?” “I’ve reflected on that, and I regret that,” replied Grisham, who didn’t quit until the last two weeks of the administration. “Especially now when watching him, and so many people, push the false election narrative. I now want to, in whatever way I can, educate the public about the behaviors within the White House because it does look like he’s going to try to run in 2024.”
Grisham’s tell-all book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, about her time in the White House is coming out this week. She reportedly compares working there to a “clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks.” In one anecdote, she alleges that Melania Trump’s chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds was worried the Trump children would look like fools during a state dinner with Queen Elizabeth in 2019. “We’re going to look like the Beverly Hillbillies,” Reynolds allegedly told Grisham. “We’ll be an embarrassment to the whole country.” Melania’s office vehemently denied these claims and called Grisham a “deceitful and troubled individual who doesn’t deserve anyone’s trust.”