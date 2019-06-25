Melania Trump’s Spokeswoman to Be New White House Press Secretary

Stephanie Grisham, who previously served as spokeswoman for Melania Trump, will replace Sarah Sanders as the White House press secretary and will also serve as communications director, replacing Bill Shine. Grisham will also maintain her role as Melania Trump’s spokeswoman. “I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the White House,” Melania Trump tweeted. Grisham will join President Trump’s upcoming trip to Japan and Korea. Grisham has worked for the Trumps since 2015, making her one of the longest-lasting members of the Trump administration.