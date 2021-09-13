Trump’s Former Press Sec Promises to Spill ‘Secrets’ Donald Kept From Melania
WE’RE WAITING
It seems Stephanie Grisham, the ex-Trump White House press secretary who notoriously failed to ever hold a single press briefing, is finally ready to talk. Politico has revealed some of the first details from Grisham’s upcoming tell-all about her time inside the Trump administration, and it doesn’t sound like it’ll go down well at Mar-a-Lago. An unnamed publishing source told the site: “Stephanie has secrets about Trump that even the first lady doesn’t know... Secrets that he doesn’t want her to know. They will be in this book.”
In one anecdote, Grisham reportedly recounts messaging Melania on Jan. 6 as the Capitol was breached to ask: “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?” Grisham claims Melania simply replied: “No.” (Grisham resigned the same day.) Melania’s office reacted angrily to Grisham’s claim, telling Politico: “Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.” Grisham’s book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, is set for release next month.