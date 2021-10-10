Grisham Claims She ‘Tried to Resign a Couple of Times’ Before Jan. 6 Capitol Riots
MMMKAY
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Sunday claimed she “actually tried to resign a couple of times” in the six months leading up to the deadly Jan. 6 riots.
Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd grilled Grisham, who is currently promoting her tell-all memoir, about why readers should trust her anti-Trump turn given how long she stayed in his administration. “You waited until Jan. 6, some might argue the day everybody was wanting to run for the hills from team Trump,” Todd asked. “Why did you wait so long?”
In turn, Grisham, the only White House press secretary in history never to hold a press briefing, confessed that she regretted not exiting sooner. “For about the last six months, I tried to resign a couple of times, and Mrs. Trump talked me out of it,” she claimed. “I had a resignation letter written out with very specific points in it that i was ready to hand over at any moment. January 6th, of course, was my breaking point.” Grisham added that she was “really proud” of being “the first in the administration to resign” that day. (Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, and social secretary Rickie Niceta all resigned on Jan. 6 as well.)