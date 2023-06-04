Stephanie Grisham: Trump ‘Uses You Until There Is No Use for You Anymore’
BACKSTABBED
Donald Trump’s Truth Social outburst at his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, didn’t surprise McEnany’s predecessor one bit. “This is what he does,” Stephanie Grisham, who followed McEnany as Trump’s press secretary from July 2019 until April 2020, told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday. “He uses you until there is no use for you anymore, or until you dare to say something that could possibly be construed against him.” McEnany drew Trump’s ire—as well as the laughable “milktoast” misnomer—after she said on Fox News that Trump was polling 25 points ahead of Ron DeSantis. “I am up 34 points on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34,” Trump posted to Truth Social. According to Grisham, McEnany was a loyal aide to Trump up until the end of his presidency. “She fought hard for him, especially in the days after Jan. 6,” she said. Even so, that didn’t stop Trump from eventually turning on her, seemingly after that one polling comment. “You know this is going to happen to you eventually,” Grisham said. “When he has no use for you anymore, you’re going to be gone.”