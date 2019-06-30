CHEAT SHEET
SCRUM
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Bruised in Scuffle With North Korean Security
Recently appointed White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was bruised in a scuffle with North Korean security on Sunday. Grisham, who very recently replaced Sarah Huckabee Sanders, can be seen on video stepping in after North Korean guards pushed and shoved American journalists to block them from entering the Inter-Korean House of Freedom, where president Trump and Kim Jong Un were convening. The incident came to body blows when security physically blocked U.S. television crews and pool reporters. Grisham was pushed after she tried to help U.S. media gain access, according to tweets from American journalists who were present. Video captured Grisham telling members of the press to “go” as she physically created space for reporters. The incident occurred after Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step foot in North Korea.