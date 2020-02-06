White House Press Secretary: Trump Believes ‘People Should Pay’ Over Impeachment
The morning after President Donald Trump was acquitted on both articles of impeachment, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that the president’s Thursday afternoon post-impeachment remarks will feature him demanding some payback. “He gave a little preview this morning at the prayer breakfast,” she said on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom. “He is going to be honest, going to speak with honesty and I think with a little bit of humility that he and the family went through a lot...But I think he’s also going to talk about just how horribly he was treated and, you know, that maybe people should pay for that.”
During his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, the president took shots at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for invoking his faith when revealing his conviction vote, adding that “so many people have been hurt, and we can’t let that go on.” Asked about Trump’s comments, Grisham told Fox News that the president thinks “people should be held accountable.”