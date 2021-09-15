Text Messages Cast Doubt on Trump Press Sec’s Election Claim in New Book, Report Says
SELECTIVE MEMORY
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s upcoming book has been hyped for its promise of damning revelations about former first lady Melania Trump, but according to Politico, at least one major claim in the book is already in doubt. While Grisham is said to portray herself in the book as a voice of sanity on Jan. 6 who tried to convince Melania to calm down protesters and that the election was not “stolen” from her husband, text messages cited by Politico on Wednesday show her apparently fanning the flames of the “election fraud” delusion within Trump’s camp months earlier. In the immediate aftermath of Joe Biden’s win, Grisham is said to have called Arizona’s attorney general “useless” in a text exchange with another Trump aide after he shot down Trumpworld claims that ballots that had used Sharpie markers were improperly tossed. Later in November, Grisham reportedly called the attorney general “such an ass” after he went on Fox News to refute claims of large-scale election fraud. The next month, according to Politico, she asked the other Trump aide if he or she had “any ideas” concerning a request from an Arizona lobbyist seeking $104,000 to hire a political consultant and “prove” fraud in order to convince state lawmakers to withhold certification of the vote.