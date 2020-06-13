CHEAT SHEET
Lawyer Who Spit on Black Protester Charged With Hate Crime
The Wisconsin lawyer jailed for spitting on a protester has been charged with a hate crime. The enhanced charge means Stephanie Rapkin could face up to a year in jail for her behavior during the confrontation in Shorewood, which unfolded after she parked her car in the path of an anti-racism march. But Rapkin is facing even stiffer penalties for an incident the following day, when she allegedly kneed a police officer who showed up to arrest her for shoving a demonstrator outside her home. The charge of battery on a law enforcement officer carries up to six years. Rapkin claimed she spit on the teenager because she is a cancer survivor and was afraid she would get COVID-19 from him, but police noted that she was not wearing a mask herself.