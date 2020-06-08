Wisconsin Woman Who Spit on Protester Arrested Again for Second Incident

Read it at WISN
A white Wisconsin lawyer arrested for spitting on a black protester during argument over where she left her car was busted a second time—this time for pushing a demonstrator outside her home. Stephanie Rapkin was released after being booked for the Saturday spitting incident, which unfolded when she parked her car in the path of an anti-racism march. On Sunday, demonstrators chalked messages on the sidewalk outside her house, and she was caught on video shoving one of them, WISN reported. She was also charged with battery to a law-enforcement officer and resisting/obstructing an officer for kneeing a cop in the groin. This time, Rapkin was locked up.