Stephanie Ruhle Taking Brian Williams’ Old MSNBC Slot: Report

MSNBC morning anchor Stephanie Ruhle will claim the cable news network’s 11 p.m. slot that Brian Williams stepped away from in December as he wrapped up a 28-year run at NBC, Axios reported on Monday. Williams had hosted The 11th Hour With Brian Williams on MSNBC for six years, which gave him a landing spot at the network after he was suspended in 2015 from his plum job as NBC’s Nightly News anchor for telling phony war stories. The 9 a.m. hour Ruhle has hosted until now will be taken over by Morning Joe, adding a fourth hour to the program co-hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, according to Axios, which cited “two sources familiar” with the moves in a report that MSNBC declined to comment for.