Justice Department Drops Trump-Era Lawsuit Against Melania’s Former BFF
BOOK IT
The Justice Department has dropped a Trump-era lawsuit against Melania Trump’s former top adviser and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. The suit accused Wolkoff of violating a non-disclosure agreement in writing her 2020 tell-all book about her time working for the now-former first lady, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady. The original suit was submitted by Jeffrey Clark, the assistant attorney general who became infamous after a New York Times report that he had secretly plotted with President Trump to overthrow the acting attorney general in an effort to overturn his loss in the state of Georgia. “They will always be remembered as the most careless president, first lady and first family our country has ever known,” Wolkoff wrote of the Trump family in an op-ed for The Daily Beast last month.