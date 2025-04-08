Stephen A. Smith Teases 2028 Presidential Run: ‘Sick of This Mess’
Stephen A. Smith has once again hinted at a presidential run, this time earmarking 2028. The ESPN First Take host has flirted with politics in the past, notably saying that he could beat many established Democrats, but has always shut the door on actually making any political moves. But speaking at a National Association of Broadcasters event in Las Vegas, the 57-year-old said he’s had “no choice but to get more serious about it” in recent weeks. “I’ve been approached by people on Capitol Hill. I’ve been approached by people who are elected officials in office...people have legitimately, seriously, asked me about it,” he said, reaffirming that he actually has “no desire” to be a politician. “But I’ve decided that I’m no longer going to close that door. I’m going to keep my options open. I’m going to entertain the possibility,” he added. Offering a timeline of sorts, he added: “If it comes in late 2026, 2027, where I look at this country and think it’s an absolute mess and there’s legitimate reason to believe… that I indeed have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States. I am not going to rule it out.”
