Stephen A. Smith Wants to Be the Next Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘I WOULDN’T MIND’
Multiple celebs have been eyeing the open spot for host of Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak announced his retirement from the show, and now sports TV personality Stephen A. Smith also wants in. “My mother loved Wheel of Fortune, loved Wheel of Fortune. She really, really did,” the 55-year-old ESPN analyst said Thursday on his podcast. “I wanna throw my name into the hat!” While he “ain’t trying to give up my day job” or podcast, he “wouldn’t mind” if Wheel of Fortune “called to ask me to host for a couple of days.” “I wouldn’t mind hosting that show while folks try to figure out what those letters mean, and what it equates into,” Smith said. He expressed confidence in his ability to ensure the show’s high ratings—but he won’t enter the ring without some competition. Other celebrities interested in the role include Whoopi Goldberg and reportedly, Ryan Seacrest.