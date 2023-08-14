Stephen Amell Explains Why He Joined Picket Line After Panning Strikes
Stephen Amell did a complete about-face when he was seen marching alongside his fellow SAG-AFTRA strikers just weeks after calling it a “reductive negotiating tactic.” He got a lot off backlash for those comments, in which he said, “I don’t support striking.” But since then, the Arrow star said he was “educated” by SAG leadership “on the objectives of the strike” and “the importance of the strike,” and has changed his tune. He was spotted in the picket line alongside his fellow strikers in New York on Friday and on Sunday, explained to TMZ his reasons why. “When I spoke the first time, I didn’t choose my words as carefully I should’ve,” Amell told TMZ. “I put my foot in my mouth, I’m trying to take ownership of it,” he said, adding, “it felt like a good time to go on the picket line.”