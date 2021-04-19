Austin Police Chief Warns Ex Detective Turned Shooting Fugitive ‘Might Possibly Take a Hostage’
ON THE RUN
A manhunt is underway in Texas as authorities attempt to track down Stephen Broderick—an ex-law-enforcement officer who resigned last year after being charged with sexually assaulting a child, and is now accused of shooting three people dead in a Sunday massacre in Austin. Police Chief Joseph Chacon named Broderick as the suspect hours after three people were killed in an apparent domestic incident. The suspect had fled by the time law enforcement arrived at the scene, and Chacon admitted that authorities don’t know the direction he traveled or whether he fled by foot or vehicle. Helicopter crews are searching for him, along with agents from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Chacon. “We do not think this individual is out targeting random people to shoot them,” Chacon said. “That does not mean that he’s not dangerous.” The Austin police chief added that authorities are worried that Broderick “might possibly take a hostage” while the manhunt is underway.