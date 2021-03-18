Vegas Mogul Sues Racy Insta Model for Very Expensive, Short-Lived Relationship
DUPED
Las Vegas businessman Stephen Cloobeck, who sold his timeshare business Diamond Resorts for $2 billion in 2016, has accused his exhibitionist ex-girlfriend of fraudulently using his assets to further her risqué modeling career. Cloobeck, 59, has filed at least two lawsuits against Stefanie Gurzanski, 26, after a disastrous five-month relationship. In one suit, he accuses her of using his home, private jet, and casino suite as sets for what he thought were legitimate fashion shoots but turned out to be racy pics that hurt Cloobeck’s business reputation. In one pic, Gurzanski posed topless in a yarmulke from his son’s bar mitzvah, the suit alleges. The second suit claims Cloobeck owns the copyright to a set of her OnlyFans pics. He’s also accused her of bilking him $1 million in gifts and trips.
Gurzanski’s lawyer countered that Cloobeck is a nightmare ex whose harassment became so bad she got a restraining order in January.