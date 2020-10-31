Stephen Colbert Accuses Donald Trump Jr. of Being on Cocaine

On Friday night, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert took aim at one of his favorite targets: Donald Trump Jr., the president’s ne’er-do-well eldest son.

This week, Don Jr.—whose father, according to his mother Ivana’s memoir Raising Trump, initially objected to the name, saying, “What if he’s a loser?”—appeared on Laura Ingraham’s fact-free Fox News show, where, whilst twitching and gnashing his teeth, he downplayed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that’s claimed 230,000+ American lives, claiming that the current death toll from the disease “is almost nothing.”

“If you’re curious how much Don Jr. thinks is ‘almost nothing,’ yesterday 1,004 Americans died of coronavirus. I wouldn’t ask Don Jr. to give a eulogy,” cracked Colbert, before imitating the Trump heir: We’re gathered here today for absolutely no good reason! What are you all crying about! Your grandpa is just one guy…it’s almost nothing!”

Later on during his interview with Ingraham—whose own brother has called her a “monster”—Don Jr. falsely alleged that the Trump administration has “gotten control” of the novel coronavirus, before telling viewers to look at his Instagram.

So Colbert obliged, cutting to a video from Don Jr.’s Instagram that showed him out of it, lying on his back, saying into the camera, “Hey guys, hope you’re doing well. Just looking at my algorithms get crushed.”

“From the looks of things, ‘Instant-gram’ might be the name of Don Jr.’s cocaine delivery service, because it sure seems like he’s crushing more than his algorithm,” joked Colbert.