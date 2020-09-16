On Tuesday, the unthinkable happened: Fox & Friends, the Trump-toadying morning show where the president gets his daily ego-stroke (and policy advice), dissed their biggest fan. And naturally, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert couldn’t get enough of it.

“Trump gets plenty of free airtime. This morning he phoned it in to his friendly friends on Fox & Friends,” offered Colbert by way of introduction.

First, the late-night host rehashed how, in his new book Rage and in an exclusive clip that he debuted on The Late Show just last night, journalist Bob Woodward “proves that Trump lied to the American people about the seriousness of COVID-19.”

Trump responded by telling his Fox & Friends bootlickers that he repeatedly downplayed the deadliness of the novel coronavirus, which has killed close to 200,000 Americans, because he didn’t want to create a “panic”—presumably to keep his beloved stock market (and the economy) in OK shape in order to bolster his re-election chances.

“After 47 long minutes, the friendly Fox interview wrapped up with Trump making it clear that he wants to do it again soon—and repeatedly,” Colbert explained.

He then threw to a clip of Trump telling the Fox & Friends hosts, “Yeah, we’re gonna do it every week—every Monday, I think they said. And if we can’t do it on a Monday, we’ll do it on a Tuesday, like we did today.”

But co-host Steve Doocy was not having it. “Mr. President, thank you very much. You may want to do it every week but Fox is not committed to that. We’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

The stunned look on co-host Brian Kilmeade’s face was priceless.

“Wow! That is cold! That’s like ending a date with, ‘So, I’ll see you next Saturday and every Saturday after that?’ and she says, ‘Um, you may want to see me next Saturday, but Katie is not committed to that. We’ll take it on a case-by-case basis. No tongue,’” cracked Colbert, adding, “The point is: I just think Steve Doocy is not that into you.”