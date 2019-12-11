On Tuesday morning, co-host Whoopi Goldberg scolded audience members of The View for cheering the news that two articles of impeachment had been introduced against President Trump. “No, no, this is not a celebratory moment. This is not a good thing,” she announced.

Stephen Colbert took a slightly different approach on Tuesday night’s Late Show.

“It is an historic day and I think we’ll all remember where we were: I was on TV, and you were watching it,” offered Stephen Colbert at the top of his monologue. “This morning, Nancy Pelosi and the chairs of six House committees gathered in the House pressroom, and the House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler got the honor of dropping the I-Bomb.”

“Today, in service to the duty of the Constitution and to our country, the House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment, charging the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with committing high crimes and misdemeanors,” declared Rep. Nadler.

“Yes, for only the fourth time in American history, articles of impeachment are drafted against a sitting president. It’s something no one could have predicted…” offered a smiling Colbert to loud cheers from his audience, adding, “…until Trump was elected.”

Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said, “The argument ‘why don’t you just wait’ amounts to this: Why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election? Why not let him cheat just one more time?”

Cue Colbert: “Fun fact: ‘Why not let him cheat just one more time?’ is what Trump had inscribed on Melania’s wedding gift.”