Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for a “national divorce” between red states and blue states in America and Stephen Colbert is not impressed with her logic.

“Everyone I talk to says this,” Greene tweeted this week, to which the Late Show host replied, “Yes, everyone I talk to says this: Me, my gun, the crazy screaming lady in the mirror who never stops crying—someone should take away her gun.”

And while it “sounds like Greene is advocating for states to secede from the union,” Colbert explained that she is insisting that’s not the same as saying she wants a “civil war.”

“Or does she?” he asked, before playing a clip of her claiming that the United States is “going that direction.”

“Because you’re pushing it in that direction!” Colbert shot back. “You’re the chief spokesperson for civil war! This is like Sir Mix-a-Lot saying, ‘This last thing my anaconda wants is buns, hon, but it’s going in that direction.’”

As for Greene’s plan to prevent people from voting who move from blue states to red states, the host said, “Guess what? That’s the most unconstitutional idea I’ve ever heard.”

