Colbert Embarrasses Fox News for Skipping Jan. 6 Hearing

Stephen Colbert is going all-in for this Thursday night’s primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing with a live edition of The Late Show after the proceedings wrap up, as he announced during Tuesday’s monologue.

“It’s going to be a historic evening,” the host predicted before revealing his big plans for the night. “I’m tired already! I am pre-exhausted.”

But as Colbert explained, while “all of the major news outfits” will be airing the hearing live, Fox News has opted to stick with its usual primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, who defended the decision by saying, “We actually do something called, you know, cater[ing] to our audience.”

“Well, that’s actually good,” Colbert added. “We’ll hear directly from the people who planned the coup. Sean can just read his tweets.”

Both Hannity and Ingraham sent text messages to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the insurrection begging him to get Trump to call off the riot, while later misleading viewers about who was really behind the attack.

