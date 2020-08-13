Stephen Colbert went deep Wednesday night on the big introduction of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate. And he had a lot to say about the “familiar ring” to President Trump’s attempts to attack her.

After playing a montage of the president repeatedly using the word “nasty” to describe the California senator, the Late Show host exclaimed, “Oh my god, how lazy are you?! You’re just repeating what you said about Hillary. You’re stuck in 2016. And that’s not fair! Why should you be the only one who gets to live in a time when you’re not president?”

From there, Colbert went on to reference a Daily Beast report that explained how Trump is still “workshopping” nicknames for Harris. “What a wonderful use of the commander in chief’s time,” he said, mocking Trump for working on his Mean Girls-style “burn book” instead of addressing the coronavirus crisis.

Then there was Trump telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday night that he thinks Harris is the “most liberal” member of the U.S. Senate. “What is he talking about?” Colbert asked. “Harris is an establishment Democrat and a former prosecutor.”

“It is so clear that Trump had a different set of opponents in mind and now he’s having trouble changing strategies,” the host continued, indicating that Trump would be a lot happier running against Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Finally, Colbert took on the Trump campaign’s “clearly misogynist” attack on Harris as “power-hungry” and overly “ambitious.”

“Of course she’s ambitious!” he said, defending the candidate. “She’s running for vice president! Who does that without ambition?” Colbert joked that nobody just “falls into” becoming the “second most powerful person in the world.”