Tying two of the day’s biggest political news stories together during his Late Show monologue Monday night, Stephen Colbert said, “I do think it’s remarkable that our president claimed to stand by the heroes of one of America’s greatest cities, because he spent the rest of the weekend trashing another great American city.”

From there, Colbert presented “episode three million” of his ongoing series, “Is Donald Trump a Racist?”

“Previously on, ‘Is Donald Trump racist?—yes!” the host said. “But some people still aren’t convinced.”

The president’s latest racist Twitter attack was leveled against House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings and his congressional district, which Trump called “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“Now, Trump is the president of the United States,” Colbert said. “Fun fact: Do you know where Baltimore is located? The United States.”

After Trump’s tweets were widely labeled “racist” by the press, the president denied that accusation and said that Democrats “always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts.” But as Colbert pointed out, shortly after that, Trump called Rep. Cummings “racist.”

“I’m not the racist, he’s the racist!” Colbert said, as Trump. “After all, I wouldn’t have said anything racist at all if he was white.”