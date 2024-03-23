Colbert Gets Legal Notice Over Prince William Affair Joke
NOT SO FUNNY
Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, has reportedly sent a legal notice to late-night host Stephen Colbert after he made jokes that she was having an affair with Prince William. In mid-March, Hanbury denied the affair to Business Insider, saying that “the rumors are completely false.” The move comes as Kate Middleton announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Legal representatives for Hanbury confirmed in a statement to In Touch that they’d contacted the show about the comments. “The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false.” In 2019, there were unconfirmed rumors of a falling out between Kate and Hanbury which fueled gossip about the reason for the dispute. The Daily Beast reported that William’s legal team had contacted at least one British publication and threatened legal action after it published the rumors.