Stephen Colbert had a one-word response to the news that Adidas had finally ended its partnership with Kanye West, a.k.a. Ye, on Tuesday after the rapper’s series of antisemitic comments across different platforms over the past several weeks: “Yay.”

Noting that West’s signature shoes are no more, the Late Show host joked, “If you want something as fashionable as Yeezys, you’ll have to microwave a Croc.”

“It’s about damn time Adidas did something!” Colbert continued, proceeding to play the clip of West “calling them out” on a podcast 10 days ago.

“The thing about me and Adidas is like, I can literally say antisemitic shit, and they can’t drop me,” West boasted confidently on October 16th. “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?!”

“Now they dropped you,” Colbert shot back. “Even worse for West, Adidas is now teaming up with Pete Davidson.” And then, in what appeared to be an ad lib, the host added, “They’re making a new 10-inch shoe.”

