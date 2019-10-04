“You know, the Constitution gives the accused the right to remain silent,” Stephen Colbert said in his Late Show monologue on Thursday. “And clearly, Donald Trump has never read the Constitution. Because he will not shut the old hamburger hole.”

Last week, Colbert—and his fellow late-night hosts—expressed disbelief that the Trump administration would release such a self-incriminating summary of the president’s phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Now, he can’t believe that Trump is just admitting to his alleged crimes out loud.

“Everything he has said for the last 48 hours just makes him guiltier,” the host added, before playing the clip of Trump calling on not just Ukraine, but also China to start investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“What are you doing?!” Colbert asked. “That is literally what they’re impeaching you for. Don’t say that out loud. That’s like if Jeffrey Dahmer showed up in court wearing an apron that said ‘Kiss the Cook.’”

Colbert then attempted to make sense of “what’s happening here.”

“Trump knows if something’s bad, you don’t admit it in public,” he said. “So, if he admits it in public it must not be bad. He’s trying to normalize it.”

The host compared what Trump is doing to a husband saying, “Honey, I know you think it’s wrong for me to have sex with our neighbor, but if it were, why would I be doing it in the middle of your book club?”