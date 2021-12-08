“Speaking of catastrophes,” Stephen Colbert said midway through his Late Show monologue on Tuesday night, pivoting from a story about the demise of humanity to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who announced this week that he will be leaving Congress at the end of this year to work for Donald Trump.

“Nunes has been named the CEO of the former president’s new media company,” the host explained, “despite having ‘no apparent prior experience working in the tech industry or as an executive.’” As a former dairy farmer, Colbert joked that Nunes is the “perfect guy to make money off the old president, because he has experience milking things with leathery skin.”

This brought Colbert to Nunes’ most famous social media interaction, which consisted of him suing Twitter for $250 million over a parody account pretending to be his cow. “The case was of course dismissed and we still don’t know who was behind the cow Twitter account,” he said. “All we know is that it’s someone smarter than Devin Nunes, so probably a cow.”

“Now, usually, when the former president appoints somebody who is grossly incompetent to an important position, he has a good reason: They’re related to him,” Colbert continued. “That means the only reason Nunes got this gig is because Jared, Don Jr. and Eric all turned it down.”

Of course, that joke was mostly an excuse for Colbert to bust out his toothy Eric Trump impression: “Sorry, Dad, no can do. That job is beneath me! But I’d still like to be considered for the role of chief executive hug-receiver.”

